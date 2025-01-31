Press Releases

Feb 3, 2025

On Saturday, February 1, 2025, the St. Anne’s Episcopal School Board of Trustees voted unanimously to terminate, and did terminate, the employment of Head of School Justin Lee Smith. A letter of trespass had been issued to ensure his prohibition from the St. Anne’s Episcopal School Campus and access to students. In addition, we are working with the Delaware Department of Justice on additional electronic prevention measures, including geofencing, should he be released.

January 31st, 2025



Dear St. Anne’s Community,



I write on behalf of the St. Anne’s Episcopal School board of trustees with shocking and deeply troubling news.



The Delaware Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Head of School Justin Smith earlier today. The charges involve child sexual exploitation using the internet. He is barred from campus and placed on administrative leave. We are sincerely grateful to the DOJ for completing their investigation very rapidly. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement.



Thankfully, there is no suggestion or evidence that a child of St. Anne’s Episcopal School or its community is a victim. Given the broad scope of the investigation to date, we do not expect further investigation to give rise to additional concerns or anything involving our community. Smith is not charged with contacting a child, and investigators are not currently aware of any victims affiliated with the school or community; however, given the nature of his work and the fact that it brought him into regular contact with children, the State is seeking any information the public may have about this case. Anyone with information should contact the Delaware ICAC Task Force at (302) 739-2030.



This is devastating. It evokes grief, anxiety, fear, anger, and myriad other emotions. Nevertheless, we are in the process of developing a plan of action to meet the needs of all our students, parents, faculty, and staff. Helping families cope with this situation is the priority. Counseling is available at the school for students, and we are exploring solutions to increase that availability.



It is our fundamental commitment as a school to ensure that child predatory behavior has no place at St. Anne’s, and we did everything in our power to make certain that something like this would not happen in our community. We ran a background check, and we checked references. There were no red flags. But, the reality is that sex offender registries, criminal background checks, and reference checks are not guarantees that something unlawful will not occur.



The Board, administration, faculty, and staff must make important decisions in the coming days, and will work diligently to appoint an interim Head of School, determine whether there should be age-appropriate messaging to students, and identify other ways to support the well-being of students and our community.

We anticipate that additional information will be shared as it becomes available.



Any inquiries shall be directed to Harry Baetjer (hbaetjer@saintannesschool.org ).



Sincerely,

Harry Baetjer, President, on behalf of the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees